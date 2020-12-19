Redmond PD seeks public’s help in finding missing, possibly endangered man

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police sought the public’s help late Saturday afternoon in finding a missing 67-year-old Redmond man with a medical condition which prompts concern for his safety.

Ronald Norman Olson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. walking away from his home, located near Southwest 23rd Street and Pumice Avenue, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

“Mr. Olson’s disappearance isn’t suspicious,” Petersen said in a news release. “However, he suffers from an underlying medical condition which causes concern for his safety.”

Olson has gray hair and blue eyes and is about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He last was reported wearing a dark brown and gray jacket in Native American print and blue jeans.

Olson has been known to frequent the Summit Medical Group Oregon BMC Redmond Clinic, St. Charles Redmond, Safeway and Fred Meyer.

“We appreciate any assistance the public can provide in locating Mr. Olson,” Petersen said.

Anyone with information on Olson’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Redmond police through Deschutes County dispatchers at 541-693-6911.