Redmond’s Grocery Outlet Bargain Market moves to new location

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, has relocated to 1619 SW Odem Medo Road in Redmond, creating three new jobs for a total of 25 in the community and continuing to provide big savings on name-brand, high-quality merchandise.

Grocery Outlet has been committed to supporting the Redmond community for 32years. All stores are independently operated by local families.

“I am overjoyed to continue my part in the Redmond community and to be able to provide big savings on quality groceries,” said third-generation Grocery Outlet operator Vince Downs. The Redmond Grocery Outlet has been a devoted business in the community and is looking forward to continuing to support local schools and organizations in the area.

Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores, but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices.

In celebration of the relocation grand opening, from Thursday, February 11 through Thursday, March 11, customers may enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries! To enter, customers may access the online contest (LINK).

Entry must include a valid, working email address where the entrant can be notified. Winner need not be present to win but must claim prize within three days of notification or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions, prize distributed over (20) $50 rewards certificates. Valid only at Redmond Grocery Outlet.)

Address:

1619 SW Odem Medo Road

Redmond, OR 97756

Store Hours:

7AM – 9PM Monday – Saturday

7AM – 8PM Sunday

About Grocery Outlet

For 75 years, Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 375 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.

Follow Redmond Grocery Outlet on Facebook: @RedmondGroceryOutlet