Redmond police seek driver who struck minor in crosswalk, gave ride home

Redmond

Officers outline state law's requirements in such situations

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police sought the public's help Wednesday in finding a motorist who struck a minor in a crosswalk last week and gave the juvenile a ride back home, but did not speak with the parents or leave any contact information.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, white Ford F-150 pickup with a white tonneau cover struck the minor who was crossing in the crosswalk at the intersection of Southwest Highland Avenue and 15th Street, Redmond police said in a Facebook posting.

The driver was described as an approximately a 40- to 50-year-old white female, with light blonde hair. The youth was given a ride home, but the driver failed to talk with the parents or leave contact information, officers said.

Police asked that anyone with information to help identify the vehicle and driver contact the department through Deschutes County dispatchers, 541-693-6911, and reference Redmond Police Department case No. 21-3692.

If you are a driver of a vehicle and are involved in an accident with a pedestrian that has caused injury or death to the person, you must do the following (ORS 811.705):

- Immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the collision or as close to the scene of the collision as possible and reasonably investigate what the vehicle struck. Please do this as safely as possible and without obstructing traffic more than what is necessary.

- Provide the following information to the injured person: Driver’s name & address, name and address of the owner of the driver’s vehicle, name address of any occupants of the driver’s vehicle, registration number of the motor vehicle, name of the insurance carrier covering the motor vehicle, insurance policy number of the insurance policy insuring the motor vehicle and the phone number of the insurance carrier.

- Upon request and if available, exhibit and give to the injured person the number of any document issued as official evidence of driving privileges granted to the driver.- Render to any person injured in the collision reasonable assistance, including the conveying, or the making of arrangements for the conveying, of an injured person to a physician, surgeon or hospital for medical or surgical treatment, if it is apparent that such treatment is necessary or if such conveying is requested by any injured person.

- Remain at the scene of a collision until a police officer has arrived. This doesn’t apply to a driver who needs immediate medical care, who needs to leave the scene in order to secure medical care for another person injured in the collision or who needs to leave the scene in order to report the collision to the authorities, as long as the driver who leaves takes reasonable steps to return to the scene or to contact the nearest police officer.