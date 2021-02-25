BrightSide Animal Center offering training for volunteers, fostering

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- BrightSide Animal Center has scheduled a number of training sessions for people who are interested in fostering pets, as well as volunteering for the shelter in general.

In the spring, BrightSide has a great need for foster volunteers to care for kittens for up to about 8 weeks. Foster training is required for new foster volunteers.

Volunteers for other jobs in BrightSide’s shelter, thrift store and bottles and cans recycling program are always needed as well. Volunteer orientation sessions introduce would-be volunteers to the different jobs volunteers can do and what is expected of volunteers.

Registration is required for all sessions. To register, call 541-923-0882 during normal business hours, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and ask for Volunteer Coordinator Carol Staropoli.

This is the schedule for March:

Volunteer Orientations

Saturday, March 6, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 10, 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 20, 11 a.m.

Foster Orientation and Training: