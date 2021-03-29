Fire destroys barn NW of Redmond; firefighters keep it from reaching home

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that destroyed a barn, chicken coop, shed and outhouse and threatened a nearby home northwest of Redmond Monday evening may have been sparked by left-over smoldering material from an earlier debris burn, authorities said.

But despite blustery winds, the first arriving Redmond Fire & Rescue engine crew was able to knock down the fire, keeping it from reaching the home, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

Crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the fire in the 400 block of Northwest Way. They arrived to find the 20-by-30-foot barn fully involved and the fire had spread to a fence, tack shed and outhouse, Hawkins said.

No injuries were reported to bystanders or fire personnel, Hawkins said. Losses to building and contents were estimated at $8,000 to $10,000.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Cloverdale Rural Fire District, while Bend Fire & Rescue sent an engine to cover the fire district, Hawkins said. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Central Electric also assisted at the fire scene.