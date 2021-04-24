6 cats and dogs rescued, but 8 perish in smoky NW Redmond house fire

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Six cats and dogs were rescued, but eight others perished Friday night when a smoky fire heavily damaged a northwest Redmond home, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the reported fire at a home in the 500 block of Northwest Canal Boulevard, Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

The first crews to arrive found flames blowing out two windows on the north side of the house, Brown said. All human occupants had gotten out before crews arrived, but firefighters learned there were likely trapped animals still inside.

Fire crews knocked out most of the active fire from the exterior, then went in to finish extinguishing the blaze and search for any victims and/or pets, the fire official said.

Five cats and three dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation, Brown said. But two dogs and four cats were rescued and revived with oxygen before they were taken by neighbors to an area veterinarian.

An investigation determined the fire’s probable cause was electrical. Losses were estimated at $45,000 to the home and $20,000 worth of contents.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents and provide needed shelter and supplies. Bend Fire & Rescue provided a fire engine and crew to cover Redmond’s district during the firefighting operations.