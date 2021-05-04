RPA Music Collective set to release second album, ‘Otherworld’

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy’s RPA Music Collective will release their second album on Friday, RPA High School Music Director Jonathan Moore announced Tuesday.

“Our students have really outdone themselves this year – this album is a collaborative, unified and sophisticated artistic statement,” Moore said. “I am extremely impressed and proud of the work they put in.”

Students collaborated on and recorded most of this album remotely using Soundtrap, a cloud-based recording software and Zoom. A few of the tracks were written and produced independently by students in RPA’s songwriting and production class.

With album cover artwork produced by senior Winonan Holloway, the release features 11 tracks based around the theme and title of the album, "Otherworld."

“The album is an artistic statement by students processing a challenging year and many overarching themes of this year shine through, such as isolation, hope, daydreaming and fantasy,” Moore explained.

Contributing musicians of the RPA Music Collective include: Vanya Crumrine, Liam Windhamsmith, Brooke Everest, Cecilia Clark, Erin Cole-Baker, Garrett Herr, Vincenzo Barraco, Winona Holloway, Robert Gustat-McClean, James Lawton, Samuel Montreuil, MeiChi Neilson, Miles Campbell, Cannon Russo, Martin Herr, Juniper Maurer and Jonathan Moore.

“Despite the new challenges we faced this year, we rose to the occasion and produced an amazing album,” said junior Brooke Everest.

The album will be available on YouTube by searching “RPA Music Collective” and on Bandcamp. It will be released on Spotify in the fall.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its twelfth year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.