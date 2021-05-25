Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant from First Interstate Foundation

Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family Access Network announced Tuesday that it had received a grant of $2,500 from First Interstate Bank’s Redmond branch, designated to help children and their family members experiencing poverty in Redmond.

First Interstate Foundation is a longtime supporter of FAN’s work to help low-income families connect to crucial resources, including their COVID-19 relief funding last year. This latest $2,500 grant will help those in need connect to food, clothing, rent relief, healthcare, and much more.

“Our advocates’ tireless efforts to connect children in need to basic essentials is especially vital right now. This support for FAN’s efforts in Redmond will be incredibly helpful, and we are grateful for First Interstate Bank’s steadfast belief in our mission,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director

The First Interstate Foundation is driven by a vested interest in the health and strength of their communities, working to make them better places to live, work, and raise families. With that emphasis on building strong communities, 55% of First Interstate Foundation’s granting dollars focus on alleviating poverty and are awarded to nonprofits actively assisting low- and moderate-income individuals and communities. The Foundation's mission is to assist the First Interstate Bank family in being the premier corporate citizen in the communities they serve.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.