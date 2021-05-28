Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: May 30-June 12

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for May 30-June 12.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction from Monday, June 7 thru Monday, July 12. SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave will be closed for installation of new utility infrastructure. Please use detours or an alternate route.

Wednesday, June 9 thru Friday, June 11, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction for the City’s 2021 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Wednesday, June 9

SW Canal Blvd from dead end at SW 4 th St to dead end at Hwy 126

St to dead end at Hwy 126 SW Kalama Ave from SW Veterans Way to SW Canal Blvd

SW Obsidian Ln from SW 27 th St to SW 31 st St

St to SW 31 St SW Quartz Ave from SW 27 th St to SW 27 th Pl

St to SW 27 Pl SW Rimrock Way from SW 21 st St to dead end

St to dead end SW 7 th St from SW Highland Ave to Fred Meyer

St from SW Highland Ave to Fred Meyer SW 4th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Airport Way

Thursday, June 10

NW Maple Ave from NW Northwest Way to NW 35 th St

St NW Canyon Dr from NW 10th St to dead end

Friday, June 11

§ NW Oak Pl from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§ NW Oak Ln from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§ NW Poplar Ave from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§ NE 3rd St from NE Redwood Ave to NE Oak Ave

§ NE 6th Dr from NE Redwood Ave to NE 9th St

§ NE 9th St from NE 6th Dr to dead end

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St – Road closed for construction from thru Thursday, June 17.

SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW Volcano Ct, East of SW 28th St – Road closed for manhole installation and repair on Wednesday, June 2. Local access will be available.

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

