Redmond’s Jericho Road gets $5,000 grant for needed new shower, laundry truck

Redmond

More donations needed after one of two existing trucks broke down

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A $5,000 grant has been received by Jericho Road of Redmond for the purchase and operation of a shower and laundry vehicle for use around Central Oregon.

The grant comes from the Mary Ellen Fay Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. To date, $20,000 have been received toward a $65,000 vehicle.

This comes at a critical time, as one of the two existing shower trucks operated by the Helpers nonprofit recently ceased service due to mechanical difficulties.

Helpers has been a partner organization with Jericho Road in Redmond and other locations providing shared use of the vehicle at meal sites, homeless camps and elsewhere. The loss of the Helpers truck leaves only one other in use in the region, which primarily serves the homeless in the Bend area.

According to John Riggs of Helpers, the service will have to be suspended for the foreseeable future without additional support. The current truck was serving Redmond, Madras, Warm Springs, Prineville and other locations throughout the region. Cost of replacing the vehicle is $65,000. Donations can be made to Jericho Road at www.jerichoroadofredmond.org.