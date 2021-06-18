Skip to Content
City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of June 20-26

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 20-26.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • SW Yew Ave from SW 25th Pl to Railroad Tracks – Road and northbound/southbound exits from Highway 97 will be closed for Slurry Seal application by Intermountain Slurry on Monday, June 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please use detours or an alternate route.
  • Tuesday, June 22 thru Friday, June 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction for the City’s 2021 Type III Slurry Seal Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Tuesday, June 22

  • NE 11th St from E Antler Ave to dead end

Wednesday, June 23

  • NW Maple Ave from NW Northwest Way to NW 35th St
  • NW Canyon Dr from NW 10th St to dead end

Thursday, June 24

§  NW Oak Pl from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§  NW Poplar Ave from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§  NE 3rd St from NE Redwood Ave to NE Oak Ave

§  NE 6th Dr from NE Redwood Ave to NE 9th St

§  NE 9th St from NE 6th Dr to dead end

§  NW 7th St from NW Jackpine Ave to dead end

Friday, June 25

  • NW Teak Ave from NW 10th St to dead end
  • NW Spruce Tree Pl from NW 9th Pl to NW 9th Ln
  • NW Spruce Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
  • NW Redwood Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
  • NW Quince Pl from NW 8th St to NW Redwood Pl
  • SW Cascade Mountain Ln from SW 25th Ave to SW 27th Ave
  • NE 8th Ln from NE 6th Dr to NE Redwood Ave
  • NE Quince Pl from NE 7th Ln to NE 9th St
  • NW Oak Ln from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURE:

  • SW 6th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Forest Ave – Road closed for the Redmond Street Festivalon Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Monday, July 12.
  • SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

