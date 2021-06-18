City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of June 20-26

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 20-26.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW Yew Ave from SW 25th Pl to Railroad Tracks – Road and northbound/southbound exits from Highway 97 will be closed for Slurry Seal application by Intermountain Slurry on Monday, June 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please use detours or an alternate route.

Tuesday, June 22 thru Friday, June 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction for the City’s 2021 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Tuesday, June 22

NE 11th St from E Antler Ave to dead end

Wednesday, June 23

NW Maple Ave from NW Northwest Way to NW 35 th St

St NW Canyon Dr from NW 10th St to dead end

Thursday, June 24

§ NW Oak Pl from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§ NW Poplar Ave from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

§ NE 3rd St from NE Redwood Ave to NE Oak Ave

§ NE 6th Dr from NE Redwood Ave to NE 9th St

§ NE 9th St from NE 6th Dr to dead end

§ NW 7th St from NW Jackpine Ave to dead end

Friday, June 25

NW Teak Ave from NW 10 th St to dead end

St to dead end NW Spruce Tree Pl from NW 9 th Pl to NW 9 th Ln

Pl to NW 9 Ln NW Spruce Ave from NW 7 th St to NW 10 th St

St to NW 10 St NW Redwood Ave from NW 7 th St to NW 10 th St

St to NW 10 St NW Quince Pl from NW 8 th St to NW Redwood Pl

St to NW Redwood Pl SW Cascade Mountain Ln from SW 25 th Ave to SW 27 th Ave

Ave to SW 27 Ave NE 8 th Ln from NE 6 th Dr to NE Redwood Ave

Ln from NE 6 Dr to NE Redwood Ave NE Quince Pl from NE 7 th Ln to NE 9 th St

Ln to NE 9 St NW Oak Ln from NW 10th St to NW 8th St

SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURE:

SW 6th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Forest Ave – Road closed for the Redmond Street Festivalon Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Monday, July 12.

SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.