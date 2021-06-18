City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of June 20-26
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 20-26.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- SW Yew Ave from SW 25th Pl to Railroad Tracks – Road and northbound/southbound exits from Highway 97 will be closed for Slurry Seal application by Intermountain Slurry on Monday, June 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please use detours or an alternate route.
- Tuesday, June 22 thru Friday, June 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction for the City’s 2021 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Tuesday, June 22
- NE 11th St from E Antler Ave to dead end
Wednesday, June 23
- NW Maple Ave from NW Northwest Way to NW 35th St
- NW Canyon Dr from NW 10th St to dead end
Thursday, June 24
§ NW Oak Pl from NW 10th St to NW 8th St
§ NW Poplar Ave from NW 10th St to NW 8th St
§ NE 3rd St from NE Redwood Ave to NE Oak Ave
§ NE 6th Dr from NE Redwood Ave to NE 9th St
§ NE 9th St from NE 6th Dr to dead end
§ NW 7th St from NW Jackpine Ave to dead end
Friday, June 25
- NW Teak Ave from NW 10th St to dead end
- NW Spruce Tree Pl from NW 9th Pl to NW 9th Ln
- NW Spruce Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
- NW Redwood Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
- NW Quince Pl from NW 8th St to NW Redwood Pl
- SW Cascade Mountain Ln from SW 25th Ave to SW 27th Ave
- NE 8th Ln from NE 6th Dr to NE Redwood Ave
- NE Quince Pl from NE 7th Ln to NE 9th St
- NW Oak Ln from NW 10th St to NW 8th St
SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURE:
- SW 6th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Forest Ave – Road closed for the Redmond Street Festivalon Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Please use detours or an alternate route.
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Monday, July 12.
- SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
