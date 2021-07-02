Hours extended for Redmond’s Centennial Park spray feature

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend, Redmond’s Centennial Park spray feature has extended operating hours. Beginning Friday, the spray feature will open two hours earlier, running from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week.



The City of Redmond partners with the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District to operate the kiosk at Centennial Park. This kiosk provides basic snacks and amenities for park users (ice cream, water, hotdogs, sunscreen).

For questions about city parks, amenities, and/or reservations please contact the city at 541-504-2000 or visit online at www.redmondoregon.gov/Parks.