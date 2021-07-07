Redmond sets yet another home sales price record, with Bend not far behind

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's median home sale price ended the first half of 2021 in record territory yet again, and Bend's median price also was back on the rise again, a report out Wednesday said.

Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond issued its monthly look at the region's home sales, and said Redmond's median home sales price rose $8,000 to $451,000 last month. It's the fourth straight monthly record median price for Redmond homes.

Bend's median home sales price, meanwhile, rose to $640,000, though that's still $11,000 short of the $651,000 record seen in May.

Bend's inventory of homes for sales rose very slightly last month but remains significantly below year-ago levels, appraiser Donnie Montagner said.

There were 13 Bend sales of homes valued at $1.8 million or more last month, more than double the figure of a year ago. Of the 247 June sales, 48 were for $1 million or more.

Compared to a year ago, the bulk of Bend home sales has shifted from the $350,000-$500,000 price range seen a year ago to $450,000-$650,000 at present.

Other areas of the region also are seeing very low inventory levels, most under a one-month supply, few days on market and rising prices, Montagner said.

Find the full report here: https://beaconappraisal.net/site/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/BEACON-REPORT-July-2021.pdf