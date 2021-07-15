Skip to Content
Redmond
Published 1:22 PM

Redmond planed road closures and delays update: Week of July 18-24

KTVZ file

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's list of planned road closures and delays for the week of July 18-24.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • Tuesday, July 20 thru Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2021 Overlay Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Tuesday, July 20

  • SW Valleyview Dr from SW Salmon Ct to SW Hillcrest Dr
  • SW Valleyview Dr from SW 37th St to SW 32nd St
  • SW Valleyview Ct from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End
  • SW 32nd St from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave
  • SW 34th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to Dead End
  • SW 34th Dr from SW Hillcrest Dr to SW Valleyview Dr
  • SW 35th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave
  • SW 35th Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Hillcrest Dr
  • SW 36th St from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End
  • SW 36th Ct from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Valleyview Dr

Wednesday, July 21

  • SW Hillcrest Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW 32nd St
  • SW Lava Ave from SW Veterans Way to M.A. Lynch Elementary School
  • SW Kalama Ave from SW Veterans Way to SW 15th St
  • SW 23rd St from SW Timber Ave to Dead End 
  • SW 24th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
  • SW 25th St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave
  • SW 26th St from 2354 SW 26th St to SW Salmon Ave
  • SW 26th St from SW Salmon Ave to Dead End

Thursday, July 22

  • SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 2nd St
  • Alley behind Wild Ride Brewing from SW Cascade Ave to SW Deschutes Ave
  • NW 3rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave
  • NW Hemlock Ave from NW 7th St to NW 6th St
  • NW Cedar Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
  • Wednesday, July 21 thru Friday, July 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt Seal Coating by Central Oregon Asphalt Sealing for the City’s 2021 Seal Coat “Liquid Roads” Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Wednesday, July 21

  • NW 9th Pl from NW Teak Ave to Dead End N
  • NW Teak Ave from NW 8th St to Dead End E
  • NW Teakwood Ct from NW 15th St to Dead End E
  • NW 21st St from NW Quince Ave to Dead End S
  • NW Oak Ct from NW 22nd St to Cul-de-sac
  • NW Spruce Ct from NW 22nd St to Cul-de-sac

Thursday, July 22

  • NW 22nd St from NW Maple Ave to Dead End S
  • NW Larchleaf Ln/Ct from NW 22nd St to Dead End E/W
  • NW 20th St from NW Maple Pl to NW Wildflower Pl
  • NW Maple Rim Ct from NW Rimrock Ct to Cul-de-sac

Friday, July 23

  • NW 21st Ct from Start of bulb to Dead End E
  • NW Ivy Pl bulb from NW 19th Pl to NW Ivy Pl
  • NW Jackpine Ct from start of bulb to Dead End W
  • NW Jackpine Pl to entire bulb at Intersection
  • NW Maple Ln from Cul-de-sac to Dead End E of NW 8th St
  • NW 15th Ct from NW Kingwood Ave to Dead End N

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St (& Alley) – Road closed intermittently for construction thru Friday, July 23.
  • SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.
  • SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

