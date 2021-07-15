Redmond planed road closures and delays update: Week of July 18-24
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's list of planned road closures and delays for the week of July 18-24.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Tuesday, July 20 thru Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2021 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Tuesday, July 20
- SW Valleyview Dr from SW Salmon Ct to SW Hillcrest Dr
- SW Valleyview Dr from SW 37th St to SW 32nd St
- SW Valleyview Ct from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End
- SW 32nd St from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave
- SW 34th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to Dead End
- SW 34th Dr from SW Hillcrest Dr to SW Valleyview Dr
- SW 35th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave
- SW 35th Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Hillcrest Dr
- SW 36th St from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End
- SW 36th Ct from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Valleyview Dr
Wednesday, July 21
- SW Hillcrest Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW 32nd St
- SW Lava Ave from SW Veterans Way to M.A. Lynch Elementary School
- SW Kalama Ave from SW Veterans Way to SW 15th St
- SW 23rd St from SW Timber Ave to Dead End
- SW 24th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
- SW 25th St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave
- SW 26th St from 2354 SW 26th St to SW Salmon Ave
- SW 26th St from SW Salmon Ave to Dead End
Thursday, July 22
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 2nd St
- Alley behind Wild Ride Brewing from SW Cascade Ave to SW Deschutes Ave
- NW 3rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave
- NW Hemlock Ave from NW 7th St to NW 6th St
- NW Cedar Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
- Wednesday, July 21 thru Friday, July 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt Seal Coating by Central Oregon Asphalt Sealing for the City’s 2021 Seal Coat “Liquid Roads” Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Wednesday, July 21
- NW 9th Pl from NW Teak Ave to Dead End N
- NW Teak Ave from NW 8th St to Dead End E
- NW Teakwood Ct from NW 15th St to Dead End E
- NW 21st St from NW Quince Ave to Dead End S
- NW Oak Ct from NW 22nd St to Cul-de-sac
- NW Spruce Ct from NW 22nd St to Cul-de-sac
Thursday, July 22
- NW 22nd St from NW Maple Ave to Dead End S
- NW Larchleaf Ln/Ct from NW 22nd St to Dead End E/W
- NW 20th St from NW Maple Pl to NW Wildflower Pl
- NW Maple Rim Ct from NW Rimrock Ct to Cul-de-sac
Friday, July 23
- NW 21st Ct from Start of bulb to Dead End E
- NW Ivy Pl bulb from NW 19th Pl to NW Ivy Pl
- NW Jackpine Ct from start of bulb to Dead End W
- NW Jackpine Pl to entire bulb at Intersection
- NW Maple Ln from Cul-de-sac to Dead End E of NW 8th St
- NW 15th Ct from NW Kingwood Ave to Dead End N
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St (& Alley) – Road closed intermittently for construction thru Friday, July 23.
- SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.
- SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
