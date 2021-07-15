Redmond planed road closures and delays update: Week of July 18-24

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's list of planned road closures and delays for the week of July 18-24.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Tuesday, July 20 thru Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2021 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Tuesday, July 20

SW Valleyview Dr from SW Salmon Ct to SW Hillcrest Dr

SW Valleyview Dr from SW 37 th St to SW 32 nd St

St to SW 32 St SW Valleyview Ct from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End

SW 32 nd St from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave

St from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave SW 34 th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to Dead End

Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to Dead End SW 34 th Dr from SW Hillcrest Dr to SW Valleyview Dr

Dr from SW Hillcrest Dr to SW Valleyview Dr SW 35 th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave

Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave SW 35 th Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Hillcrest Dr

Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Hillcrest Dr SW 36 th St from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End

St from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End SW 36th Ct from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Valleyview Dr

Wednesday, July 21

SW Hillcrest Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW 32nd St

SW Lava Ave from SW Veterans Way to M.A. Lynch Elementary School

SW Kalama Ave from SW Veterans Way to SW 15 th St

St SW 23 rd St from SW Timber Ave to Dead End

St from SW Timber Ave to Dead End SW 24 th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave

St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave SW 25 th St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave

St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave SW 26 th St from 2354 SW 26 th St to SW Salmon Ave

St from 2354 SW 26 St to SW Salmon Ave SW 26th St from SW Salmon Ave to Dead End

Thursday, July 22

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5 th St to SW 2 nd St

St to SW 2 St Alley behind Wild Ride Brewing from SW Cascade Ave to SW Deschutes Ave

NW 3 rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave

St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave NW Hemlock Ave from NW 7 th St to NW 6 th St

St to NW 6 St NW Cedar Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St

Wednesday, July 21 thru Friday, July 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt Seal Coating by Central Oregon Asphalt Sealing for the City’s 2021 Seal Coat “Liquid Roads” Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Wednesday, July 21

NW 9 th Pl from NW Teak Ave to Dead End N

Pl from NW Teak Ave to Dead End N NW Teak Ave from NW 8 th St to Dead End E

St to Dead End E NW Teakwood Ct from NW 15 th St to Dead End E

St to Dead End E NW 21 st St from NW Quince Ave to Dead End S

St from NW Quince Ave to Dead End S NW Oak Ct from NW 22 nd St to Cul-de-sac

St to Cul-de-sac NW Spruce Ct from NW 22nd St to Cul-de-sac

Thursday, July 22

NW 22 nd St from NW Maple Ave to Dead End S

St from NW Maple Ave to Dead End S NW Larchleaf Ln/Ct from NW 22 nd St to Dead End E/W

St to Dead End E/W NW 20 th St from NW Maple Pl to NW Wildflower Pl

St from NW Maple Pl to NW Wildflower Pl NW Maple Rim Ct from NW Rimrock Ct to Cul-de-sac

Friday, July 23

NW 21 st Ct from Start of bulb to Dead End E

Ct from Start of bulb to Dead End E NW Ivy Pl bulb from NW 19 th Pl to NW Ivy Pl

Pl to NW Ivy Pl NW Jackpine Ct from start of bulb to Dead End W

NW Jackpine Pl to entire bulb at Intersection

NW Maple Ln from Cul-de-sac to Dead End E of NW 8 th St

St NW 15th Ct from NW Kingwood Ave to Dead End N

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St (& Alley) – Road closed intermittently for construction thru Friday, July 23.

SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.

SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

