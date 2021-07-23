Skip to Content
City of Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of July 25-31

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of July 25-31.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt Seal Coating by Central Oregon Asphalt Sealing for the City’s 2021 Seal Coat “Liquid Roads” Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, July 26

  • SW 32nd Ct from SW Juniper Ave to Dead End S
  • SW 32nd Ct from SW Lava Ave to Dead End S
  • SW 34th Pl from SW Lava Ave to Dead End S
  • SW Juniper Ave from SW 28th St to Cul-de-sac
  • SW Curry Ct from SW 20th St to Cul-de-sac
  • SW Sarasota Ct from SW Pumice Ave to Dead End N

Tuesday, July 27

  • SW 28th Ct from End of Chip Seal to Cul-de-sac
  • SW 50th Ct from SW 50th St to Cul-de-sac

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.
  • SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

