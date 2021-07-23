City of Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of July 25-31

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of July 25-31.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt Seal Coating by Central Oregon Asphalt Sealing for the City’s 2021 Seal Coat “Liquid Roads” Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, July 26

SW 32 nd Ct from SW Juniper Ave to Dead End S

Tuesday, July 27

SW 28 th Ct from End of Chip Seal to Cul-de-sac

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.

SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

