City of Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of July 25-31
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of July 25-31.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt Seal Coating by Central Oregon Asphalt Sealing for the City’s 2021 Seal Coat “Liquid Roads” Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Monday, July 26
- SW 32nd Ct from SW Juniper Ave to Dead End S
- SW 32nd Ct from SW Lava Ave to Dead End S
- SW 34th Pl from SW Lava Ave to Dead End S
- SW Juniper Ave from SW 28th St to Cul-de-sac
- SW Curry Ct from SW 20th St to Cul-de-sac
- SW Sarasota Ct from SW Pumice Ave to Dead End N
Tuesday, July 27
- SW 28th Ct from End of Chip Seal to Cul-de-sac
- SW 50th Ct from SW 50th St to Cul-de-sac
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.
- SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
