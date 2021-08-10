Split Redmond council won’t take up resolution to condemn ‘symbols of hate’ in parades

Redmond

Confederate battle flag in Redmond's Fourth of July parade sparked debate

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – By the slimmest of margins, Redmond city councilors voted Tuesday night not to consider a diversity, equity and inclusion resolution that would have condemned displaying “symbols of hate” such as Nazi flags and symbols and the Confederate flag in community parades.

Councilor Ed Fitch proposed the resolution be considered on a meeting agenda next month, “to affirm in action and words the city’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.”

A float about the Civil War that included a Confederate battle flag sparked controversy when it was in the Fourth of July Parade, organized by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce.

One of the citizen who speak Tuesday evening told councilors that while the Confederate flag is about racism and slavery, “it does not mean we are promoting racism and slavery. It reminded me about how bad those people were, and to never let it happen again.”

Fitch told colleagues and the audience that he has been to many Civil War battlefields and read countless books, “so these things are to be remembered – but not honored. That’s the distinction. When we have a community parade, we do that to honor. That’s what it’s all about.”

The councilor said he met with the Chamber board Tuesday and “they are struggling with this,” with some discussion even of not having a parade.

“I’m not here to condemn the float. It may have been the best of intentions,” Fitch added, but he proposed the resolution condemning the use of such symbols in the parade, so it would be “about honoring our country and flag.”

Mayor George Endicott said, “I’ve given this a lot of thought. I tried to look at all sides of the issue and received many emails and arguments, on both sides.”

But he said he made up his mind after attending a Veterans of Foreign Wars gathering Saturday night, and “every person who approached me said they fought in combat to defend the freedom to protest, to take stands in contrary to others.” Endicott said he rarely brings it up, but mentioned he received a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat during the Vietnam War.

So after “much thought and soul-searching, I support the First Amendment, and believe the rights delineated in the Constitution and Bill of Rights must be protected. … While I do not condone the display of hate symbols, I do think all Americans have the right of free speech.”

Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott noted the city is not in charge of the parade, and said she’s not interested in a policy on “how to tell others to conduct business during their parades.”

Fitch was joined in support of considering the resolution by councilors Clifford Evelyn and Jon Bullock. Opposed were Endicott, Clark-Endicott and councilors Jay Patrick and Shannon Wedding.

On another topic, councilors unanimously agreed to being the process of putting a bond measure, now estimated at $25 million, on the May 2022 ballot to build a new public safety facility, including a police station and stabilization center for people in mental health crisis.

Councilors received the results of a survey on the proposal, with more than 80 percent of those surveyed supporting the need to replace the 20-year-old facility built for a much smaller police force, and a majority backing a measure that would cost an average of about $11 a month on their property tax bill, as opposed to using existing city funds, an option that would trim funding for other needs.

Councilors also discussed and took testimony on the needs of the area's homeless community, then voted 4-3 to approve a motion by Fitch and put $2 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act federal funds toward the police station project, $450,000 to the Bethlehem Inn’s Redmond shelter project, $300,000 toward another shelter planned by the Shepherd’s House and the remaining roughly $190,000 toward an area Deschutes County plans to identify for a managed camp, where the homeless can put an RV.

Patrick, who attended by phone, cast the last and deciding vote in favor of the motion.

More details can be found in Tuesday night's council agenda packet.