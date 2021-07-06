Confederate flag flown during Redmond 4th of July parade leads to controversy

Redmond

'It definitely caused an issue with the community. Therefore, it needs to be addressed,' Redmond Chamber official says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- About 100 floats rolled through downtown Redmond on Sunday during the city's Fourth of July parade, back after a year off due to the pandemic. However, some people's image of the event has been tainted by a single float from People's Rights of Oregon, which depicted the U.S. Civil War -- and included a Confederate flag at the front.

People's Rights is a conservative political activist group with several chapters across the state, including in Redmond. The group had several floats in Sunday's parade, which is put on by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, most of which were not problematic.

But it only took that one float to overshadow the rest.

"It definitely caused an issue with the community," Redmond Chamber Executive Director Eric Sande told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday. "Therefore, it needs to be addressed."

The Chamber of Commerce does not approve each individual float. Rather, there is a brief list of rules it hopes participants follow, including keeping floats apolitical.

Sande said the float depicted the U.S. Civil War, with Union and Confederate soldiers, to go along with the U.S. and Confederate flags.

Sande said he spoke with the person who was in charge of the float, and learned he is a Civil War historian. Sande was told the man was not trying to make a political statement.

“It was part of a U.S. history float," Sande said. "If it was an individual just walking with a Confederate flag, then that’s – again, none of it makes it acceptable, but we just need to address it as it comes up and try to prevent it from happening again.”

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will have more from Sande and others in the community on Fox at 4.