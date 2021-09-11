Early-morning fire destroys motor home in SE Redmond

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A malfunctioning propane heater may have sparked a fire that destroyed a motor home early Saturday morning on a southeast Redmond street, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called about 1:15 a.m. to the reported fire at Southeast Black Butte Boulevard and Jackson Street, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

They arrived to find a 31-foot 1989 Bounder motor home on fire and fully involved, Hawkins said. Two people who were in the motor home at the time escaped unhurt, he added.

There were no injuries reported. Losses from the vehicle and contents were estimated at $4,000.