Redmond Police Captain Devin Lewis named sole police chief finalist; online reception set

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Police Captain Devin Lewis has been chosen as the finalist to succeed retiring Police Chief Dave Tarbet, and a virtual community reception is planned for next Tuesday afternoon.

In June, Tarbet announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31. A national recruitment for the next police chief yielded applications from coast to coast, city officials said Friday.

One applicant, Lewis, advanced to the formal interview stage of the process. That interview took place Monday, led by a stakeholder panel comprised of representatives from criminal justice, mental health, the Redmond Police Officers Association and a diverse range of community members that have interactions with the police department.

The panel selected Lewis to advance to the final phase of the process, a 90-minute online community reception at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

Community members are invited to actively participate in the meeting via an online link, RSVPs are required in advance. RSVP via email to RSVP@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-923-7730.

The event will also be streamed live on the city website at www.redmondoregon.gov/LiveMeeting.

Lewis has been a Redmond police captain since 2019. His previous law enforcement experience includes working as a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy and as a lieutenant with the Bend Police Department.

Lewis served as a Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) assistant commander and member from 2002 – 2017, is a 2014 graduate of the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute and a current IPSEI facilitator. He was the 2016 Sgt. John Lawrence Award of Excellence recipient and recognized by the Deschutes County DA’s/Victim’s Assistance office for the 2018 Crime Victims Award.

Lewis graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washington State University, earning a BA in Sociology.

The effective date for the new chief will be January 1, 2022.