ExpressJet’s new Aha! ‘leisure brand’ to launch Redmond-Reno nonstop flights Nov. 5

Redmond

RENO, Nev. (KTVZ) -- ExpressJet Airlines announced Wednesday the launch of short nonstop flights between Redmond Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, starting Nov. 5, on its new "leisure brand" called aha!, which stands for "air-hotel-adventure."

Here's the airline's full announcement:

Convenient Nonstop Flights = More Vacations and Trips

Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Redmond Municipal Airport at 11:55 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 1:16 p.m. PT. The quick 1 hour and 21 minute nonstop flight eliminates the need for time-consuming connections at crowded hubs or a long drive.

Nonstop flights give travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling, making short, spontaneous vacations possible. Return flights will operate on the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 9:50 a.m. PT and arriving in Redmond at 11:11 a.m. PT.

“Redmond Airport and the Central Oregon region are very excited to partner with ExpressJet to offer a brand new nonstop destination option to Reno/Tahoe International Airport for all of our customers,” said Redmond Municipal Airport’s Airport Director Zachary Bass.

Exciting and Vibrant Reno-Tahoe

aha! is ExpressJet Airlines’ “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand, designed for travelers to enjoy Reno-Tahoe’s regional bounty — including exciting casino resorts and live entertainment, a diverse art and dining scene, and the world-class ski-golf-outdoor activities around Lake Tahoe, North America’s largest alpine lake.

Thrill-seekers can also take in exciting shows and annual events including Burning Man, Hot August Nights, Reno Rodeo, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Barracuda Championship-PGA TOUR event, Great Reno Balloon Races, National Championship Air Races, Lake Tahoe Snowfest, and more.

“The Reno-Tahoe region offers travelers a wide range of fun and unique experiences,” said Head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit Tim Sieber. “With the time savings of nonstop flights and packages with great deals at a curated collection of the best hotels and casino resorts in the region coming soon, we’re giving travelers everything they need to customize their own great, short vacation.”

Special Introductory $49 Fares

aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way*. Vacation-seekers can book at www.flyaha.com.

Coming Soon, aha! will offer value-priced vacation packages on www.flyaha.com that will offer travelers great savings on short two to five-night vacation getaways.

Experience and Reliability

aha! is powered by ExpressJet Airlines, which has operated reliable air services to hundreds of smaller cities in the United States for 35 years. All flights will be operated with 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 jets, with comfortable cabins and no middle seats.

“ExpressJet developed aha! after hearing from travelers in smaller communities who were tired of wasting two days of each vacation traveling on airplanes and through crowded hub-airports,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik.

To book your flight, visit www.flyaha.com or call the aha! Call Center at 775-439-0888.

Here's part of the airline's full announcement of its new service:

RENO, Nev. -- ExpressJet Airlines announced its reboot with the launch of aha!, its “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand. Combining value-priced fares and nonstop flights, aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Oct. 24 to eight cities across the western United States.

Nonstop Flights Coming to Underserved Communities

aha! has chosen cities that do not currently have nonstop service to Reno-Tahoe, giving travelers access to convenient one-to-two hour nonstop flights to a world-renowned destination offering casino resorts, unique dining and outdoor adventure. The nonstop flight eliminates the need for time consuming connections at crowded hubs or long drives giving travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling making short, spontaneous vacations possible.

Flights from Reno-Tahoe:

Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. 24-Oct-21

Bakersfield, Calif. 25-Oct-21

Medford/Ashland, Ore. 31-Oct-21

Eugene/Springfield, Ore. 1-Nov-21

Ontario, Calif. 4-Nov-21

Redmond/Bend, Ore. 5-Nov-21

Eureka/Arcata, Calif. 9-Nov-21

Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. 10-Nov-21

aha! will serve each community three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. In the coming months, aha! plans to reach more than 20 destinations, from Reno-Tahoe, in the western United States.