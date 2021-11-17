Redmond Police Department names Lt. Aaron Wells as next captain

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department proudly announces Aaron Wells as the next Police Captain. Lt. Wells has been a member of RPD since 2007, and for the past two years has served as the department’s Investigations Lieutenant.

Lt. Wells will begin as Captain Jan. 1, 2022, following the promotion of current Captain Devin Lewis to Chief of Police.

“We are very pleased to promote Lt. Wells to Captain,” states Devin Lewis, incoming Chief of Police. "For the past nine years, he has served in a broad range of supervisory capacities within the department, providing consistent and measured leadership along the way. Aaron embodies our core values of Teamwork, Excellence, and Professionalism and the commitment required of the position."

During his tenure with the department, Wells served as a Certified Drug Recognition Expert from 2009-2017, a member of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team from 2012-2019, and the Officer Training Program Coordinator/Advisor from 2016-2021. He also received several accolades including the 2009 RPD Life Saving Award, and Chief’s Commendation Awards in 2012 and 2019.

A proud Oregon State University graduate, former OSU Football Captain and male student athlete of the year, Aaron continues to share his love for sports and leadership off the field as a volunteer coach for several local youth programs.

"It is an honor to continue to serve the citizens of Redmond and the dedicated men and women of the department,” Wells stated. “I look forward to having an integral role in the development of creative, relationship-based solutions to the challenges facing policing in our growing community.”