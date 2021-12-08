Redmond Kiwanis continues See’s Candy sales

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday, Dec. 11, is the last opportunity to buy See’s Candy at the Redmond Chamber’s Village Market in Centennial Park. Kiwanians will be staffing the booth from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The remainder of the campaign will be at the primary sales location in the lobby of Spokesman Suites at 226 N.W. Sixth St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Dec. 24.

A selection of the holiday treats is also available during regular business hours at Central Oregon Pharmacy, 655 N.W. Greenwood Ave.

Candy sales provided nearly $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2020. More information about Redmond Kiwanis and its project can be found at www.redmondkiwanis.org or contact redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

Among the favorites that are back in stock for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips, and small gift-sized boxes of chocolates.