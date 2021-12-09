Redmond Airport Director Zachary Bass receives ‘Top 40 Under 40’ honors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Municipal Airport Director Zachary Bass has been named a 2021 "Top 40 Under 40" winner by Airport Business magazine.

The Top 40 Under 40 showcases the top talent and leading thinkers in the aviation industry who are driving success and innovations for the future.

Bass, a former United States Air Force Officer, has been the Redmond Municipal Airport director since February of 2016, providing services to more than a million annual commercial airline customers, 113 based aircraft and over 2,600 acres of airport property. In 2017, he was named ‘Oregon Airport Manager of the Year’ by the Oregon Airport Managers Association.

“The 2021 Top 40 Under 40 are another crop of incredible young leaders cementing a strong future for the aviation industry in North America,” said Joe Petrie, editorial director of the Endeavor Aviation Group. “The winners come from a wide variety of backgrounds and serve various facets of the aviation industry and are making differences that will impact how North America travels for years to come.

This is the tenth year of the Top 40 program.

See the full list of honorees www.aviationpros.com/airports/article/21233761/2021-airport-business-top-40-under-40. The Top 40 Under 40 honorees will be featured in the November/December 2021 issue of Airport Business and online at www.AviationPros.com.