‘Suspicious’ fire damages home owned by Redmond School District near Ridgeview HS

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rental home on Redmond School District property near Ridgeview High School that was slated for demolition was heavily damaged by a fire of suspicious origin Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of SW Elkhorn Avenue that was scheduled for demolition, Redmond Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

A total of 20 firefighters were called to the scene, with mutual-aid support provided by the Cloverdale, Bend and Crooked River Ranch fire departments.

Redmond School District spokeswoman Sheila Miller told NewsChannel 21 the home, on the same lot as the high school, has been a rental property for as long as the district has owned it and apparently was still occupied. She said it was scheduled for demolition, but the district did not yet have a permit.

Deschutes County property tax records show the 2,260-square-foot home was built in 1939, with the structure worth about $287,000 and property about $270,000. There are also three farm structures on the 10-acre property as well, the records show.

We expect to learn more details about the fire and will update this story.