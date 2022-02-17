Redmond parents react to school board’s decision to make masks optional as of March 2

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After the Redmond School Board's 4-1 vote Wednesday night to make masks optional in schools starting March 2, parents will soon have the leeway to make the call on whether their kids need to wear masks on campus or not.

Nearly a month before the state-guided deadline which falls on March 31 to lift the mask mandate, the decision puts the school in violation of that mandate, apparently in its final weeks.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Superintendent Charan Cline about the process of crafting the new rules and the potential risks in terms of state funding and fines, as well as to parents, to gauge their thoughts on the matter.

