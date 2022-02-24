Redmond PD seek public’s help to find suspect in one, possibly two injury hit-and-run crashes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police turned to the public for help Thursday in finding a 35-year-old Redmond man who is a suspect in one and possibly two injury hit-and-run crashes seven minutes apart Tuesday evening in southwest Redmond.

Officers responded around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday to a reported hit-and-run at the intersection of Southwest Canal Boulevard and Salmon Avenue, Lt. Jesse Petersen said in a news release.

A dark gray BMW passenger car, allegedly driven by Jose “Joey” Herrera, struck two Redmond residents, a 30-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl, and last was seen heading west on Salmon Avenue, Petersen said.

Both victims were given medical care and taken by Redmond Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both have been treated and released, the lieutenant said.

Seven minutes later, the same car was involved in a second hit-and-run on Salmon Avenue, this time near 25h Street, Petersen said.

In that incident, the BMW rear-ended and side-swiped the driver’s side of a silver Chrysler passenger car, then turned north on 25th Street, where the unknown driver got out and ran. Officers, along with a K-9 team, searched the area but couldn’t find the driver, Petersen said.

An 18-year-old male in the Chrysler sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by Redmond Fire medics, he said.

An investigation identified Herrera as a suspect in the case. Police asked that any witnesses or people with information about Herrera’s whereabouts contact them through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

“We are also asking our community members to check their video surveillance and provide any evidence to us regarding this case,” Petersen said.

Redmond Police also thanked Oregon State Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue for their assistance in the case.