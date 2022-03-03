Redmond Area Park and Rec District to hold open house on possible new rec facility

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Help Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD) plan for future recreation facilities. RAPRD is working with Barker, Rinker, Seacat Architecture to develop a preliminary design for a potential new recreation facility.

We will be hosting a Public Open House on Wednesday, March 9 at 6:00 pm at Elton Gregory Middle School, 1220 NW Upas, Redmond. The is the second of three meetings to get input from the public to prioritize recreation amenities and develop a preliminary design of a proposed recreation center in Redmond.

Information from the first public meeting in January is available on the district’s website at https://www.raprd.org/proposed-recreation-center

If you have any questions please contact Katie Hammer, Executive Director at 541.548.7275 or at katie.hammer@raprd.org