Obsidian Middle School students getting their hands on the future — and some fun, too

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ)-- Some Obsidian Middle School students are getting a fun dive into the future Friday, typing computer code and building projects as they gear up for future careers.

The school is holding a Make-a-Thon in the library, to teach students some technology skills while helping students find their passions.

"In the Make-a-Thon, we will lead all students through some introductory coding activities to build a base set of skills," said Mike Nye, the Redmond School District's assistant director of instructional technology.

"Then teams of four will be presented with a scenario in which they need to come up with a solution and design a working prototype using the technology they learned in the morning and the building materials provided," Nye said.

Students and teachers from Ridgeview High School's CTE classes will be helping students in the Make-a-Thon, along with sharing about what lies ahead in high school and their own experiences.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is paying a visit to watch the activities. Her report is coming up at 5 on KTVZ.