RDM traffic ramps up as spring break nears; travelers urged to arrive 2 hours before flight

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As spring break approaches, Redmond Municipal Airport said Thursday it is experiencing "a high volume of passenger activity" and encouraged passengers to arrive two hours prior to their scheduled departure time.

TSA screening begins at 3:45 a.m. daily. To view the latest TSA updates, visit: https://www.tsa.gov/.

Despite the state mask mandate being lifted in Oregon, the federal requirement remains in place at RDM. Travel operators require all persons to wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose, when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel. All travelers must also wear a mask when entering, or on the premises of a transportation hub (Airport).

More information about this order can be found at: Requirement for Face Masks on Public Transportation Conveyances and at Transportation Hubs | CDC.

Parking availability might also be more limited during this time. RDM encourages travelers to access the Airport website, which includes parking lot webcams, parking availability alerts and other important information Parking rates at all RDM parking lots are based on time of entry (not entry date) and run on a 24-hour period.

• $1.00 for the first 30 minutes and $2.00 for 31-60 minutes

• $2.00 for each additional hour (and any part thereof)

• $15.00 per day Maximum (over a 24-hour period)

Payments can be made with cash, debit card or Visa and MasterCard - checks are not accepted. A credit card only lot is now available for use and is located just West of the Terminal building prior to the entrance to the main parking lot.

Please remember the curb at the front of the Airport Terminal is for active loading and unloading only. The Cell Phone Waiting area is located across the street from the airport along SW Salmon Avenue. Unauthorized waiting and/or parking violations are subject to a $50 citation. Airport, air carrier and flight information can be found online at www.flyrdm.com.

The Redmond Municipal Airport (Roberts Field - RDM) is the aviation gateway to Central Oregon. Owned and operated by the City of Redmond, the airport offers a full range of general and commercial aviation services. RDM is served by seven air carriers; Alaska Air, Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, AHA, Avelo, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines with 28 daily direct flights to Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Reno, Burbank, and Seattle. For more information, please visit us online at www.flyrdm.com