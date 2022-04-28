Assistance League giving books to children at Redmond HS pop-up event

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will be providing free books to children at a pop-up event on Thursday, May 5, at Redmond High School.

The book distribution will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 pm in the high school parking lot, coinciding with NeighborImpact’s free food distribution program.

Each child will receive a Scholastic book pack containing four new books and families will be able to select age appropriate books based on their child’s grade level; K-2. 3-5 or 6-8.

This outreach is part of Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell® literacy initiative to help children continue to improve their reading skills and encourage a lifelong habit.

Contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about their ongoing book distribution efforts.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.