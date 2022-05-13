New ‘Lend Me Your Walls’ program to display artists’ work around Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new arts program has come to Central Oregon -- Redmond, to be specific.

The Dry Canyon Arts Association is a Redmond organization made up of local artists, with a mission to create a self-supporting Community Arts and Cultural Center for Redmond and surrounding areas.

In the meantime, board members have been working on a new program to showcase artwork around the community.

It's called 'Lend Me Your Walls', and the name explains what the program is all about -- using venues around Redmond to showcase local artists' work.

The group has three venues that have agreed to let artists use their wall space: the Redmond Senior Center, Baldy's BBQ, and Grace and Hammer are all displaying the artworks.

Carly Keenan is meeting with some of the artists today and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.