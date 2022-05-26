Cub Scouts host community youth fishing day in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Saturday, May 28, Central Oregon Cub Scouts and community youth will participate in the 2022 Community Fishing Derby at Fireman's Pond in Redmond, an event for youth ages 13 and under to:

Learn how to bait a hook, cast, net, and release a fish

Learn about fishing regulations, guidelines, and safety

Participation and other prizes awarded!

Youth under age 12 do not need a fishing license. Youth ages 12 and 13 who wish to participate are required to have a fishing license.

The pond is stocked with trout! Youth may take their fish home up to the daily catch limit. Catfish if caught are encouraged to not release back into the pond.

Fishing equipment and bait will be provided for those who may not have their own.

Saturday, May 28

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Fireman's Pond

1100 SW Lake Ct

Redmond

Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.