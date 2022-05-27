Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer

(Update: Closures likely to extend through summer)

Hours are being reduced at 10 other offices around the state

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond, likely through the busy summer season.

“As we enter DMV’s busiest time of year with a severe staff shortage, we recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two-dozen services in the past three years.”

DMV spokesman David House told NewsChannel 21 the closures are likely to last "at least for the busy summer season, but it’s impossible to predict because it depends on hiring. So it’s likely we’ll restore offices / hours office by office, not all at once."

Some services, like adding the Real ID option to your license, must be done in person. Before you go to DMV, make sure your local office is open by visiting the office’s page at OregonDMV.com.

Temporary office closures

Starting May 31, DMV will temporarily close these offices so that remaining staff can reinforce larger nearby offices:

Ashland

Cave Junction

Lebanon

Redmond

Sandy

Stayton

Reduced business hours

As of May 31, these will be the business hours for the following offices:

Astoria: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

Canyonville: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-1:30 each day for lunch

Downtown Portland: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

Heppner: Open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays only; closed 11:30-12:30 each day for lunch

Hermiston: Open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Junction City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Klamath Falls: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

Lake Oswego: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Lincoln City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed noon-1:30 each day for lunch

Milton-Freewater: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

“We’re preparing for the busiest time of year for DMV by temporarily redeploying staff to fewer offices,” Joyce said. “Lately we’ve been closing offices – without notice – across the state when we don’t have enough staff that day. We need to stabilize the staffing so customers can know ahead of time which offices are open. As we recruit and train new employees, we will work to reopen offices and restore full business hours, and that will take several months at least.”

Drive tests in particular are in high demand in the summer as many teens get a license for the first time. Drive test appointments fill up fast at DMV, so please consider an approved Oregon testing company. It costs more than a drive test at DMV, but you likely will get an appointment sooner – and maybe on an evening or weekend.

DMV keeps a list of approved third-party test providers here.

DMV Job openings in your area

“DMV has been experiencing the same shortage of applicants for job openings as other employers statewide and nationwide,” Joyce said. “The people working at your local DMV live in your community – and could use your help.”

Apply for a job at ODOT today at www.odotjobs.com - select "Department of Transportation" under the Company menu.

“In the meantime, please be kind and patient to your local DMV staff – they are your neighbors, friends and maybe even family.”