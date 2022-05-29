SW Redmond theft suspect flees police, barricades in apartment; 5-hour standoff ends in surrender

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Security video helped Redmond police find a suspect in Sunday’s theft of items from a pickup truck parked at Wilco Farm Stores, who minutes later allegedly shoplifted items at a Lowe’s Home improvement store and fled to a nearby apartment, prompting a nearly 5-hour standoff and his eventual surrender.

The man allegedly barricaded himself at the Ridgemont Apartments, resulting in some neighbors’ evacuations and emergency alerts to other area residents. It ended in his arrest on multiple charges. Police said more charges are possible, as he’s also suspected in other recent thefts from area business parking lots.

Police were dispatched around 9:35 a.m. to the reported theft of items from the back of a parked pickup truck at the Wilco Farm Store on SW Odem Medo Way, Lt. April Huey said.

Officers reviewed the store’s surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect vehicle, a silver Chevy Trailblazer. It matched the description of a vehicle believed to be associated with several recent thefts from business parking lots over the past several weeks, Huey said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police found the SUV unoccupied in the parking lot at Lowe’s on SW Canal Boulevard, Huey said. Officers set up a perimeter around the Trailblazer, learning the man had gone into the store and allegedly stole items.

He made it back to his SUV, got in and fled the parking lot, striking several unattended shopping carts, then jumping a curb to leave the parking lot and elude officers, heading southwest from Lowe’s, Huey said.

The lieutenant said officers had information that the 29-year-old Redmond man was associated with a unit at the Ridgemont Apartments on Southwest 19th Street. That’s where police found the SUV parked, with stolen items just outside of it, Huey said.

Witnesses and neighbors told officers they’d seen a man matching the suspect’s description run from the Trailblazer into an apartment, where police set up a perimeter. Huey said officers contacted a known resident of the apartment, an acquaintance of the suspect, and believed the man was alone inside.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was activated and responded to assist in the barricaded subject, Huey said. Residents of that apartment building were evacuated, and other nearby residents were notified by text or phone emergency alerts to stay inside; an area resident said the same message was broadcast by loudspeaker, so others would be aware.

Huey would not comment on whether the suspect was believed to be armed or any weapons were found, only that the actions taken, including the CERT call-out and alerts, are done when there’s an “increased danger in contacting a suspect.”

The man was in communication with CERT at some point, she said, and shortly before 3 p.m., he came out on his own and was arrested without further incident.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail in Bend, where records showed he was held without bail on parole and probation violations. He also faces several new charges, including one count of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft, three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and single counts of reckless driving and recklessly endangering.

Huey said the investigation is continuing and could lead to additional charges.

She said Redmond police want to thank CERT, the Bend Police Department, the Deschutes and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices and Oregon State Police for their help in the investigation.