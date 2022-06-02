Central Electric Cooperative to play key role in developing drone technology to prevent wildfires

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Brains4Drones, a small robotics company specializing in developing artificial intelligence (AI) on drones, will work with Central Electric Cooperative to refine real-time visual intelligence sensors for off-the-shelf drones to perform inspections of power lines and vegetation encroachment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brains4Drones and serve as a resource in their research efforts to enhance drone-based solutions to perform aerial inspections of our electric system more efficiently in high-risk wildfire areas,” said President and CEO Dave Markham.

Brains4Drones research project will focus on adapting drone-based solutions to perform automated line inspections to gather and curate information on potential hazards.

“Their work could, ultimately, translate into having affordable artificial intelligent equipped drones be another tool on the truck to assist line crews in performing inspections and addressing issues in real-time. With a service territory of 5,300 square miles, this technology will help us save time and money, and more importantly, help protect the members and the communities we serve,” Markham added.

The federal Department of Energy awarded Brains4Drones funding as Phase III of the Small Business Innovation Research grant program. The announcement marks the company’s third grant, building on the success of the previous two focused on developing the technology to assist the electric sector during or right after catastrophic events.

Brains4Drones also selected Consumer Powers Inc., an electric cooperative based in Philomath in the Willamette Valley, to participate due to its challenging forested terrain and proximity to Central Electric’s service territory.

Brains4Drones will unveil and demonstrate the results of their research efforts sometime, likely in late September.

About Central Electric Cooperative

A member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) has provided electric utility services to its members in central Oregon since 1941. At the close of 2021, CEC served 36,400 accounts held by 29,396 members in its 5,300 square-mile service territory in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and parts of Lake, Linn, Wasco, and Grant counties. CEC’s electrical system includes 24 substations and 4,045 miles of energized power lines, including 187 miles of transmission line, 2,262 miles of overhead distribution line and 1,596 miles of underground distribution line.