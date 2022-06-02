Redmond School District seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors.

The board consists of five members, elected at large. Those interested must be registered voters and residents of the Redmond School District for one year immediately preceding the appointment.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, June 13, at 5:00 p.m. An applicant will be appointed, or interviews will be scheduled the evening of Wednesday, June 22. Please contact Executive Assistant Gina Blanchette, at 541-923-8250 or visit the Board of Directors’ web page for more information or apply online.

The person appointed will serve July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 and will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jill Cummings effective June 1, 2022. Anyone wishing to be elected to serve the remaining two-year portion of the four-year term may file an application with the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office for placement on the May 2023 ballot.