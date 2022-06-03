Tony Vicknair named interim principal of Ridgeview High School

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is pleased to announce it has selected Tony Vicknair as the interim principal of Ridgeview High School for the 2022-23 school year.

Vicknair currently serves as the interim principal for Tumalo Community School, a position he has held since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Prior to coming to Tumalo Community School, he served McMinnville students and staff for 20 years; as an Assistant Principal, Director of Secondary Education and Principal of McMinnville High School.

A graduate of Linfield College, Vicknair started his teaching career in 1989 as a math teacher in McMinnville. After 12 years in the classroom, he was hired as the assistant principal at South Salem, where he remained until 2001, when he returned to McMinnville as an assistant principal at McMinnville High School. Next year will be Vicknair’s 34th year in education.

“I am honored to serve the students and staff at Ridgeview High School next year.” Vicknair said. “It is impossible to fill Lee Loving’s shoes, but with grace and empathy, I will support students and staff through this transition. I am looking forward to it”

Vicknair will begin his interim position as principal on July 1, replacing Lee Loving, who served in that position since 2011. Loving has been chosen as superintendent of the North Santiam School District in Stayton, Oregon.

“Tony Vicknair is a remarkable educational leader. We are grateful for the successful year he gave to the students of Tumalo Elementary School,” Superintendent Charan Cline said. “As a previous high school principal in the McMinnville School District, we look forward to using his experience to create a great year at Ridgeview.”

The Redmond School District will begin our search for a permanent replacement in February 2023.