Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives $30K grant from Wells Fargo Foundation for Redmond townhomes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low- to moderate-income families build and improve their homes.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity received a $30,000 grant to help build two townhomes in its Quince Townhome development in Redmond.

The number of Bend and Redmond families who are struggling to afford housing is on the rise. April 2022’s median home prices were $775,000 in Bend and $545,500 in Redmond. In comparison, the average Habitat for Humanity family can afford to purchase a home of $300,000 or less. Renting may seem like a logical solution, but one in seven Oregon residents spend more than 50% of their income on rent, sacrificing food or health care costs to make ends meet.

Mellissa Kamanya, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Grant Management, said, “Wells Fargo has been an incredible partner to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Since 2010, Wells Fargo has sponsored the construction of 25 new homes for our hardworking families, changing lives for generations to come. We are exceedingly grateful to Wells Fargo for their advocacy, support, and partnership in advancing affordable homeownership opportunities in Bend and Redmond”.

This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.

