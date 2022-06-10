Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of June 12-18
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of June 12-18.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Monday, June 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Monday, June 13
- SW Bentwood Dr from SW Reservoir Dr to SW 43rd St
- SW 41st St from SW Bentwood Dr to End
- SW Wickiup Ct from SW 41st St to End
- Monday, June 13 thru Thursday, June 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2022 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Monday, June 13
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 23rd St to SW Rimrock Way
- SW 14th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave
- SW Metolius Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 16th St
- SW Lava Ave from SW 17th St to SW 15th St
- SW Pumice Ave from Dead End to SW 1st St
- SW Indian Ave from SW 17th St to SW 15th St
- SW 14th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Evergreen Ave
Tuesday, June 14
- SW Cascade Ave from SW 11th St to SW 8th St
- SW 13th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave
- SW 6th St from SW Juniper Ave to SW Glacier Ave
- NW Birch Ave from NW 5th St to NW 2nd St
- SW Forest Ave from SW 7th St to SW 6th St
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 11th St to SW 8th St
- SW 11th St from SW Glacier Ave to SW Evergreen Ave
- SW Forest Ave from SW 15th St to SW 12th St
- NW Kingwood Ave from NW 9th St to NW 7th St
Wednesday, June 15
- SW Black Butte Blvd from SW 6th St to SW 7th St
- SW Black Butte Blvd from SW 11th St to SW 7th St
- SW Black Butte Blvd from SW Canyon Dr to SW 11th St
- NW 4th St from NW Kingwood Ave to NW Larch Ave
- NW 4th St from NW Larch Ave to NW 19th St
- NW 24th St from NW Elm Ave to NW Greenwood Ave
Thursday, June 16
- NW Quince Pl from NW 22nd St to NW 19th St
- NW Quince Ave from N Hwy 97 to NW Canal Blvd
- NW Redwood Ave from NW 22nd St to NW 19th St
- NW 19th St from NW Pershall to End
- NW King Way RR Tracks from NW Canal Blvd to 380 Ft W
- NW 4th St from NW Maple Ave to NW Larch Ave – Road closure Monday, June 13 thru Tuesday, June 14.NW 4th St will be closed dailyfrom 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by Blackrock Contracting for private development. Local access will be available, please use an alternate route.
- SW Wickiup Ave from SW 27th St to S Canal Blvd – Road closure Thursday, June 16 thru Thursday, July 7. SW Wickiup Ave will be closed by Mac West Construction, LLC for private development. Please use alternate route.
SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURES:
- SW 6th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Evergreen Ave – Road closure Saturday, June 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the Redmond Half Marathon. Please use alternate route.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- NW Greenwood Ave from NW Canyon Dr to NW 9th St – Road closure Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16.NW Greenwood Ave will be closed dailyfrom 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for catch basin installation. Local access will be available, please use an alternate route.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
