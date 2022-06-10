Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of June 12-18

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of June 12-18.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, June 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, June 13

SW Bentwood Dr from SW Reservoir Dr to SW 43 rd St

St SW 41 st St from SW Bentwood Dr to End

St from SW Bentwood Dr to End SW Wickiup Ct from SW 41st St to End

Monday, June 13 thru Thursday, June 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2022 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, June 13

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 23 rd St to SW Rimrock Way

St to SW Rimrock Way SW 14 th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave

St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave SW Metolius Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 16 th St

St SW Lava Ave from SW 17 th St to SW 15 th St

St to SW 15 St SW Pumice Ave from Dead End to SW 1 st St

St SW Indian Ave from SW 17 th St to SW 15 th St

St to SW 15 St SW 14th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Evergreen Ave

Tuesday, June 14

SW Cascade Ave from SW 11 th St to SW 8 th St

St to SW 8 St SW 13 th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave

St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave SW 6 th St from SW Juniper Ave to SW Glacier Ave

St from SW Juniper Ave to SW Glacier Ave NW Birch Ave from NW 5 th St to NW 2 nd St

St to NW 2 St SW Forest Ave from SW 7 th St to SW 6 th St

St to SW 6 St SW Deschutes Ave from SW 11 th St to SW 8 th St

St to SW 8 St SW 11 th St from SW Glacier Ave to SW Evergreen Ave

St from SW Glacier Ave to SW Evergreen Ave SW Forest Ave from SW 15 th St to SW 12 th St

St to SW 12 St NW Kingwood Ave from NW 9th St to NW 7th St

Wednesday, June 15

SW Black Butte Blvd from SW 6 th St to SW 7 th St

St to SW 7 St SW Black Butte Blvd from SW 11 th St to SW 7 th St

St to SW 7 St SW Black Butte Blvd from SW Canyon Dr to SW 11 th St

St NW 4 th St from NW Kingwood Ave to NW Larch Ave

St from NW Kingwood Ave to NW Larch Ave NW 4 th St from NW Larch Ave to NW 19 th St

St from NW Larch Ave to NW 19 St NW 24th St from NW Elm Ave to NW Greenwood Ave

Thursday, June 16

NW Quince Pl from NW 22 nd St to NW 19 th St

St to NW 19 St NW Quince Ave from N Hwy 97 to NW Canal Blvd

NW Redwood Ave from NW 22 nd St to NW 19 th St

St to NW 19 St NW 19 th St from NW Pershall to End

St from NW Pershall to End NW King Way RR Tracks from NW Canal Blvd to 380 Ft W

NW 4th St from NW Maple Ave to NW Larch Ave – Road closure Monday, June 13 thru Tuesday, June 14.NW 4th St will be closed dailyfrom 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by Blackrock Contracting for private development. Local access will be available, please use an alternate route.

SW Wickiup Ave from SW 27th St to S Canal Blvd – Road closure Thursday, June 16 thru Thursday, July 7. SW Wickiup Ave will be closed by Mac West Construction, LLC for private development. Please use alternate route.

SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURES:

SW 6th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Evergreen Ave – Road closure Saturday, June 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the Redmond Half Marathon. Please use alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

NW Greenwood Ave from NW Canyon Dr to NW 9th St – Road closure Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16.NW Greenwood Ave will be closed dailyfrom 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for catch basin installation. Local access will be available, please use an alternate route.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

