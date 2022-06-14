TSA looking to hire full- and part-time screening officers for Redmond Airport

REDMOND, Oregon (KTVZ) -- The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at Redmond Municipal Airport. There are currently full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $18.59 per hour.

TSA is partnering with WorkSource Oregon to provide in-person assistance to interested individuals with the federal application process. As an added incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA.

“With sustained high air travel volumes locally and nationwide, TSA is looking to hire TSOs to join our established team of security professionals at Redmond Municipal Airport,” said TSA acting Federal Security Director for Oregon Kathleen McDonald. “Similar to other employers across Oregon and specifically in Deschutes County, hiring permanent employees has been a challenge. However, we believe that TSA provides a competitive compensation package, outstanding benefits, flexible work schedules and the ability to pursue a meaningful career protecting the nation’s transportation system. Please consider joining our team.”

The first session will be held at the Bend WorkSource office on Wednesday, June 15. The address is 1645 NE Forbes Road, Suite 100. A second session will be held Tuesday, June 21 at the Redmond WorkSource office, located at 2158 SE College Loop, Suite B. Both sessions will occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free parking is available on-site.

In addition to completing the federal application, individuals will also learn more about the position of TSO. Candidates will also need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event. In order to be considered for employment, individuals must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national. Candidates are required to bring two valid forms of state or federal identification to the application assistance session.

TSOs at RDM are federal employees. Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k retirement plan. TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

After six months, TSOs are eligible for pay increases and those who work early mornings, evenings and Sundays receive a shift differential. Overtime opportunities, which are paid at time and a half, are frequently available.

For more information on becoming a TSO, visit jobs.tsa.gov/TSO. Candidates interested in positions at RDM can text “RDM” to 95495