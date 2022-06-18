Redmond HS partners with Every Child Central Oregon for foster care focus at youth skills camp

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — It’s exciting enough that Redmond High School will soon send Kyle Littlejohn, Nathan Wachs, Chad Spitz and Ashton Fields to the Oregon All-State Game next Saturday. Add to that, to prep for the game and help youth from across Oregon build their skills, RHS is holding a three-day skills camp, June 20-22.

The High Desert Team Camp will host teams from across the state on the fields of RHS. The community is invited to come watch the scrimmages and cheer on the youth.

But it's not just about football for RHS—it's also about community. And that’s why under the leadership of Brent Wasche, RHS’s football coach, the team has chosen to bring attention to foster care in our back yard. During the upcoming football events, it will partner with local non-profit, Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO) to educate the community and raise awareness about foster care.

"We have decided to support Every Child Central Oregon as our community service project because of the awesome work they do here in Central Oregon and throughout the state to support youth, Oregon Department of Human Services, and foster families,” says Wasche. “Last year alone, 11,000 Oregon kids spent time in foster care. Often these kids are in the midst of some type of trauma, transition or in a period of uncertainty. These kids matter and Every Child Central Oregon is working for them.”

With a tent onsite for the three-day camp and volunteers, ECCO will be sharing information and selling raffle tickets for a two-night stay in Sunriver. Proceeds from the sales go directly to Central Oregon youth and families. In addition, ECCO wants the community to know about the serious need for more people to step up and foster. The most pressing needs include homes for teens, siblings and youth who identify as LGBTQ+.

“We need individuals and families in the tri-county region to learn about foster care and say ‘Yes’ to kids in our community,” says Melissa Williams, ECCO’s executive director. “Any opportunity to connect with the community like this is invaluable as it helps us share our mission and opens the door to recruiting potential foster care families. We are very grateful to Coach Wasche and RHS for giving us this chance to connect with the community at this amazing event!”

Scrimmages will take place on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the RHS football field. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to support ECCO by purchasing raffle tickets.

The Oregon All-State game takes place on Friday, June 25 at South Albany High School.

For More Information:

Melissa Williams, director, Every Child Central Oregon

541.610.9455; M.WILLIAMS@everychildcentraloregon.org

About Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO)

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. An affiliate of the statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. Serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, ECCO provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, ECCO connects individuals, businesses, families and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.