Redmond Chamber announces Fourth of July Parade winners

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Congratulations to our parade winners in the 2022 Redmond 4th Of July Parade! What a great and awesome turn out from our community!

Here's the rest of Tuesday's announcement from the Redmond Chamber of Commerce/CVB"

We had five judges the morning of the parade that went around and judged each float by category. The time and efforts the public put into decorating each entry was noticeable! With patriotic colors, flags & décor, it was obvious the love for our country and our freedom runs deep in our community.

Following are the results.

For Commercial category, the winners are; 1st Place - The Fort 2nd Place - Vernam Crane Services 3rd - Mid Oregon Credit Union

For Children's category, the winners are; 1st - Queen Karsyn West 2nd - Katie Pineda 3rd - Diamond Dance Academy

For Animal/Mounted Category, the winners are; 1st - Alpine K9 LLC 2nd - Megan Caldwell

3rd - Sheriff's Mounted Posse

For Organization category, the winners are; 1st - Jeep Girls Connect 2nd - PCC Schlosser 3rd - Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo

For Individual category, the winners are; 1st - Lena Berry 2nd - Michael Jette 3rd - Aziz Crew Barber Shop