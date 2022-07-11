Redmond Police Dept. to host National Night Out community event Aug. 2 at Centennial Park

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m., the Redmond Police Department will host a National Night Out community event at Centennial Park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The August 2 event is free to attend, including family friendly activities, drinks, and a barbecue while supplies last.

Come and enjoy K-9 demos, Dunk-a-Cop tank, face painting, activities for all ages, live music, bouncy houses, emergency service vehicles on display and much more. RPD community partners will host information and activity booths and there will even be a doughnut eating contest, so come prepared to take on the department’s finest.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the dedicated men and women of your Police Department who proudly serve Redmond,” states Mayor George Endicott. “The safety of our community depends on a strong partnership between law enforcement and its neighbors, and events like National Night Out solidifies those relationships.”

For additional event information visit www.redmondoregon.gov/NationalNightOut. To learn how you can get involved, please contact Lieutenant Jesse Petersen at 541-504-3473 or jesse.petersen@redmondoregon.gov.