Redmond Police Department seeks applicants for fall Citizen Police Academy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department announced Wednesday that the 2022 Citizen Police Academy will begin on Sept. 14, running through Nov. 9. Applications are currently being accepted for those interested in participating; class size is limited.

The academy is designed to give those living in Redmond an overview of the criminal justice system, a more in-depth understanding of how their police department functions, and the procedures involved in working to make Redmond the safest community in Oregon.

“I am so excited to bring back the Citizen Academy after missing the last two years. Developing and maintaining meaningful relationships with those who live in Redmond is an essential part of our community policing efforts. During the Citizen Academy, attendees will be able to see and experience first-hand how their officers adhere to our core values – Excellence, Teamwork, and Professionalism,” states Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis.

The Citizen Police Academy provides community members with a historical look at the tradition, progress, and future of the Redmond Police Department. Classes are instructed by highly trained department staff members. Classes will include a discussion on the use of force with a ‘Shoot, Don’t Shoot’ simulator, criminal investigation, School Resource Officers, traffic enforcement, a tour of Deschutes County 911 and the Deschutes County Adult Jail, as well as other areas of the police department. Academy attendees will also be given the opportunity to ride along with officers on duty.

Those interested in attending the 2022 Redmond Police Department Citizen Police Academy can apply online at www.redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy. Only 15 attendees will be able to attend due to classroom size limitations for some scheduled activities. Hard copies of the application are available by request at the Redmond Police Department building, 777 SW Deschutes Ave.

The closing date for applications is July 31.

To learn more and/or to fill out the application please visit www.redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy