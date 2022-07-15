City of Redmond road closures and delays update: July 17-30

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for July 17-30.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, July 18 thru Thursday, July 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Liquid Roads™ application for the City’s 2022 Seal Coat Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, July 18

SW 37 th Ct from SW Volcano Pl

Ct from SW Volcano Pl SW Volcano Ct from SW 36 th Ct

Ct SW 35 th Ct from SW Wickiup Ave

Ct from SW Wickiup Ave SW Wickiup Ct from SW 36 th St

St SW Yew Ct from SW 34th St

Tuesday, July 19

SW 32 nd Ct from SW Quartz Pl

Ct from SW Quartz Pl SW 30 th Ct from SW Reindeer Ave

Ct from SW Reindeer Ave SW Reindeer Ct from SW 28 th St

St SW Umatilla Ct from SW 26 th St

St SW 27th Ct from SW Volcano Ave

Wednesday, July 20

SW 26 th Ct from SW Indian Ave

Ct from SW Indian Ave SW 24 th Ct from SW Indian Ave

Ct from SW Indian Ave SW 22 nd Pl from SW Obsidian Ave

Pl from SW Obsidian Ave SW Crest Ct from SW 25 th St

St SW 36th Ct from SW Salmon Ave

Thursday, July 21

SW 32 nd Ct from SW Forest Ave

Ct from SW Forest Ave NW Maple Ct from NW 22 nd St

St NE Spruce Ct from NE 5 th St

St NE 3 rd St from NE Redwood Ave

St from NE Redwood Ave NE Redwood Ct from NE 8th Ln

NW Cedar Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St – Road closed Thursday, July 21 thru Wednesday, August 10.NW Cedar Ave will be closed by Mac West Construction, LLC, for sewer line installation. Please use detours or alternate routes. Local access will be provided.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW 6th St/NW Canal Blvd from NW Jackpine Ave to NE King Way – Intermittent lane closures for chip seal operations thru Friday, July 29.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.