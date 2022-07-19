Oasis Village partners with Heart of Oregon Corps, Redmond HS to build shelters for unhoused

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oasis Village is partnering with Heart of Oregon Corps and Redmond High School for construction of shelter units for Redmond’s unhoused.

Plans call for Heart of Oregon Corps’ YouthBuild workers to construct up to 15 units and Redmond High School Construction Technology classes to construct one or two units per semester during the 2022-2023 school year.

“Heart of Oregon Corps YouthBuild is honored to be part of the Oasis Village project,” says Heart of Oregon Corps’ Deputy Director Kara Johnson, “this project directly connects to Heart of Oregon Corps’ mission of providing youth and young adults with meaningful employment, jobs skills training, and an opportunity to be of service within their community.”

The units will be based upon plans developed by Hayden Homes, which is providing oversight for the construction of Oasis Village. The structures will be built offsite and transported to a site provided by Deschutes County for installation and final finishing work.

Oasis Village seeks donations and sponsorships for the units, which will cost approximately $10,000 to build, transport and install.

“We need to move quickly to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity to begin building shelters immediately,” according to Oasis Board Chair, Bob Bohac, “It’s a twofer for the community, support Oasis Village and offer our youth an opportunity to learn marketable construction skills. Redmond always comes together to support our neighbors in need. Partnerships like this and community support are key to addressing homelessness in our community.”

With support from Hayden Homes, Oasis Village’s recently constructed first shelter unit, sponsored by Redmond Rotary, will be on display at the Deschutes County Fair August 3 through 7 to help kick off the shelter fundraising campaign.

You can donate and learn more about Oasis Village at the fair, by visiting www.oasisvillageor.org, or by emailing info@oasisvillageor.org.