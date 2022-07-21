Redmond Police launch new online portal for security alarm permitting

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department has launched a new online alarm permitting management portal, www.crywolfservices.com/redmondor, making it easier for users to register their systems, manage account information and submit permit fees.

Redmond City Code requires all residential and commercial centrally monitored alarm systems to be permitted within 30 days of becoming operational. Permits cost $40 and are valid for three years. After three years, the renewal fee is $10.

Car alarms, life alert systems, Ring and other non-centrally monitored systems do not require permits.

In 2021, Redmond Police responded to a total of 444 calls for service related to alarm systems, of which 96% were false alarms.

The city’s alarm permitting ordinance was created to help keep alarm owners informed of emergent issues and what they can do to prevent false alarms from occurring. Excessive false alarms cost the city thousands of dollars each year, prevent police and other emergency services personnel from responding to true emergencies, and act as a nuisance to surrounding homes and businesses.

Fines are issued after the first call for service to a home or business for a false alarm. Subsequently, a $100 fine will be applied for the second call, $250 for each subsequent false alarm. There will be a $250 fee for the first false alarm on an unregistered system. That fee may be waived if the system is registered within 30 days.

Residents can learn more about the false alarm program and/or register for a permit online at https://www.redmondoregon.gov/government/departments/police/alarms-commercial-residential.