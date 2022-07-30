Police investigate shots fired in SW Redmond neighborhood; resident finds several bullet holes in home

No injuries reported; police seek door/external camera videos

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several gunshots were fired early Saturday morning in a southwest Redmond neighborhood and one resident reported finding several bullet holes in their house, police said.

Redmond police officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the report of multiple shots fired in the 3500 block of Southwest Antelope Avenue, Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Five people were in the home where a resident reported multiple bullet holes in their house, Petersen said. No injuries were reported.

Redmond police are “actively investigating this case,” Petersen said.

“At this time, we are asking for neighbors in the area to check their front door/external cameras and let RPD know if you have video evidence of the shooting,” he said in a news release.

Any witnesses or anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Redmond police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Petersen said Redmond police want to thank the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and OSP Crime lab for their help in the investigation.