City of Redmond election-year reminder: Private signs are not allowed in public rights of way

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond would like to remind residents, businesses, organization, and election candidates that signs are not permitted in public rights of way.

City code 8.4050 prohibits placing private signage, such as ballot measures, political candidate, yard sale /moving, and registration signs on any public property. This includes roundabouts and medians.

Many signs have been appearing throughout Redmond and with the general election a few months away, the problem is compounding.

“Please check the placement of your campaign signs to make sure they comply with the legal requirements,” notes Code Enforcement Officer Erin Smith. ”Make sure your campaign volunteers who are placing signs on your behalf are also aware of the right of way restrictions.”

The public right of way is generally defined as the space from the street to a sidewalk. It also includes public lands along highway entrances and exits. This includes medians which are generally created in streets to separate traffic. City ordinance identifies the signs in right of ways as a hazard, allowing City officials to remove and dispose the signs without notice.

Please help us keep Redmond clean and keep all private signage out of right of ways. If you have questions, please contact the City of Redmond Code Compliance Division at codeenforcement@redmondoregon.gov or by phone at 541-923-7720. Redmond City Code may be viewed online at https://www.redmondoregon.gov/government/redmond-city-code.