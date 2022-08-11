City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: August 14-27

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for August 14-27.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

** NEW CLOSURES:

SW Salmon Ave from SW 20th Ct to SW Canal Blvd – Road closed on Wednesday, August 17, thru Saturday, August 27, as Knife River Corporation constructs the City’s SW Odem Medo Rd/SW Salmon Ave Realignment Project. Local access will be available. Please use detours or alternate route.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

SW 9th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW Forest Ave, SW Evergreen Ave from SW 6th St to SW 10th St, SW 8th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW Forest Ave, SW Deschutes Ave from SW 10th St to SW 6th St, and SW 7th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW Forest Ave will be closed on Saturday, August 20 from 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for the Cascade Car Show. Please use an alternate route.

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 4th St to SW 5th St, and SW 4th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW Cascade Ave will be closed on Thursday, August 25, from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for Metal Mulisha FMX. Please use an alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.